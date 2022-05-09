‘Summer is for Sarees’ – Be summer-ready with Ummaira’s super light, breezy sarees

Temperatures are soaring! Well, the chill has gone for now, and everyone is bemoaning the early departure of balmy winters. The bright sunlight and soaring temperatures necessitate breezy, lightweight ensembles that will keep us fresh and breathable all throughout the day.

Whether we are on our way to the office or doing daily chores or simply sharing a cup of coffee with friends, nothing beats the charm and elegance of super lightweight, easy-breezy, summery sarees.

Undoubtedly, sarees are for every season, for every occasion. From Chanderi, Fluid Chiffon to Dreamy Floral sarees, Malmal and Linen, be summer–ready with Ummaira’s ‘Summer is for Sarees’.

Chanderi.Give your summer wardrobe a stylish boost with a stylish Chanderi piece that is lightweight and perfect for summer. It comes in a variety of bright colours and has a slight sheen to it, making it an ornate choice for parties as well. Chanderi is a cotton-silk blend with zari accents. The fabric is both wearable and visually appealing.

While you say goodbye to the thick winter layers, stay cool in summer with easy-breezy Chanderi sarees in bright yellow and white colours. Hand Block Prints Summer is incomplete without hand block printed bright and lightweight sarees. Invest in bright numbers that work well for both office meetings and coffee dates. For days you wish to bask in the sun, don a hand block printed cotton saree, throw in a pair of statement jhumkas and dainty juttis, and you’re all set to slay. Block-prints are the perfect blend of versatile and cool, and they know how to add that extra edge to your look.

Floral Prints Summertime, following the arrival of fresh spring blooms, is the ideal time to wear floral prints! Floral sarees in lightweight fabrics like georgette, chiffon and linen are ideal for a variety of occasions, such as a formal or casual outing.

Fluid Chiffon

If contemporary, easy-breezy and elegant is your vibe, then Fluid Chiffon sarees are the perfect pick for you.Whether you’re going out on a hot summer day, having high tea with your girls, or dressing up for a date, an elegant chiffon saree will always have you covered.

Chiffon Sarees are a trend thanks to their soft and fluid fabrics, exquisite prints and pretty palettes. Pair these sarees with minimal accessories, a pair of ethnic footwear and pull the look off with utmost ease. Flowy Linen Airy and non-sticky, Linen sarees are best in any season. It comes in several grades and types like Tissue Linen and Jaipur Linen and is apt for the sweltering summer heat. Be it a coffee date or a zoom meeting; a fuss-free linen saree lends you a free-spirited feeling wherever you go. Opt for delicate earrings, and a pair of sandals and lean onto these breezy pieces for the next event lined up.

Pure Malmal

Pure Malmal sarees are mostly chosen for summers as they allow maximum comfort and breathability. The tiny hollow gaps in these fabrics allow quick absorption of perspiration. Select a crisp Malmal saree in white, indigo or blue shades to keep you trendy and cool in this scorching summer heat.

These noteworthy pieces are ideal for those who appreciate both trendy and fuss-free pieces. Swing by ourstore and take your pick from our not-so-basic “Summer is for Sarees” collection, and you will be all set to beat the heat.

