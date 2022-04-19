Summer Launch : Healthy Flavored Iced Teas By Vahdam(R) India

Iced tea has always been at the centre of our adoration for chilled beverages! Tall glasses filled to the brim with natural goodness, a dash of sweetness, and oodles of ice – that’s something all of us can relate to!



At VAHDAM®, iced tea blends hold a special place in our hearts. From bold black teas to utterly refreshing Green Teas sourced from the finest Himalayan estates; from flavorful and hand-rolled Oolong teas to rare White teas; a delectable collection of traditional Chai teas and incredibly healthy herbal teas – They have an impressive collection of each tea type which can be brewed both hot and cold! In addition to this, they have the convenience of both loose-leaf blends and loose leaf tea bags which elevate your experience of cold brew tea, keeping in mind the promise of premium flavors and an unmatched comfort of use. They have a few exclusive and dedicated iced tea blends which are inspired from popular iced tea flavors but also bring you unique spiced and fruity masterblends! Instead of bottled iced teas, one can now bring an authentic iced tea experience using pure and premium loose leaf teas.

Their boutique loose-leaf iced teas and premix iced brews boast of the choicest ingredients and bigger flavors. Only the real thing, no additives at all!