Summer Season in Style by Shilpi Gupta

Shilpi Gupta, Founder of Shilpi Gupta Designs and Chairperson DIA Institute IMS hosted a tête-à-tête evening for Summer Season in Style at their store at D- 25, Defence colony, New Delhi showcasing enticing and unique motifs that reflected the amalgamation of traditional couture in the contemporary scenarios. The displayed collection was surrounded by a classic milieu with a pinch of modernity instilling a combination of consistency and innovation that reflected the current trends.

The afternoon was graced by the wonderful presence of well-known personalities from different walks of life to name a few Golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy, Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan, social Activist Manisha Bhatia, Manisha Gawade, Social Activist Shama Soni, Annie Munjal and others.

The collection was adorned by Leher Sethi, Mili Pahwa, Sonal Jindal, Dr. Geeta Grewal, Shinjini Kulkarni, Riya Monga, Renne Joy, Isha Siddhant Doshi.

Designer Shilpi Gupta said, “Each piece of the collection preserves the soul of the craft through the mix of fabrics enriched with shining adornment. The dainty ensembles exemplify majestic and charismatic spirit of liveliness and verve. The collection dawns the perfectionism of the damsels with simplicity and grace.”

About the Collection

‘AKS’ The Reflection

This collection is further diversified into two segments:

The Sitaara

It is an ode to today’s Indian woman. The progression of the traditional look of a saree or an age-old drape gets a modern twist without losing its elegance. Putting up the unconventional fabrics, innovative embroidery techniques, unusual ornamentation, and chic colour palette make it stand apart from the usual Indian occasion wear. Be it cocktails or engagement parties, ring ceremonies, or anniversary get-togethers. It serves every purpose of any Indian wedding ceremonial in a contemporary scenario. The silhouettes are carefully picked to flaunt the Indian body type. Even the placement of embroideries and the drapes are intelligently created to give an illusion of a traditional saree. Tonal surface enhancements, glittery appliques, crystallized motifs, and sheer glimpse turn the silhouettes into live-size installations to give it a visual treat.

The Gota

This collection is inspired by the traditional technique of weaving or applying gold metallic yarns into the fabric, which is mainly known as ‘Gota’. This age-old craft is not practiced as it used to be. It is given a complete twist by not using the gota at all! Rather, we have incorporated other creative art like Marbelling to make it interesting and contemporary. Riot of colours, cross-applique of different fabrics blended with glittered ‘sitara’ done in a chic way yet keeping the essence of the craft alive. Ranging from different hues to yellows and greens to aquas and pinks, the palette is earthy yet young at heart. Whether to bring a zing to your pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, Mehndi, or adding bling to a bridesmaid look, this collection is an answer to all. We have experimented with the Gota in terms of fabric manipulation and created our own textures out of it.

This not only revives the legacy but also gives it a modern and fresh look.