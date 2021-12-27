Summing up the year- Kanwal Kumar Kandhari, Founder & CEO at Kumar and Associates talks about the industry

By Kanwal Kumar Kandhari, Founder & CEO at Kumar and Associates
“Fast construction, cost-effectiveness and durability made container-based construction quite popular among people looking for residential and commercial space solutions in the closing year. The industry witnessed an encouraging jump in the demand for container-based homes and pandemic-induced restrictions on concrete construction fuelled the same. Container-based constructions not only provide much-needed space in a short time but also gives the pleasure of aesthetic beauty that has become a new trend in the last few years. This very quality has attracted the attention of farmhouse seekers as well for their dream homes. Furthermore, with the increase in economic activities and demand for homes as well as commercial spaces, it can be anticipated that the demand for container-based construction will see a rise in the New Year.”