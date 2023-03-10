Sun Life ASC India awarded two of the most prestigious industry accreditations by TÜV SÜD South Asia

Gurugram, March 10, 2023: Sun Life Asia Service Centre India (ASCI), a microcosm of the global insurance leader Sun Life, has been awarded two prestigious industry accreditations by TÜV SÜD South Asia. ASCI has received ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, which are recognized as two of the most prestigious industry certifications by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

These certifications underscore ASC’s commitment to sustainability, environmental safety, and the well-being of its employees. ISO 14001 is the international benchmark that sets the guidelines and standards for environmental management systems, which include policies, processes, plans, and records that govern how organizations interact with the environment. And ISO 45001 provides specific requirements for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Management Systems that helps promote health and safety at work, improve operations, and promote business longevity.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Tarun Sareen, Managing Director of Sun Life Asia Service Centers, said, “Sustainability and people-centricity are pivotal for Sun Life as an organization. We deeply care about nurturing a sustainable, and equitable ecosystem and are driving various initiatives in that direction, which bring us closer to our Purpose of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We are proud to be at the forefront, as ASCI is the first in Sun Life to receive these certifications. These ISO recognitions reiterate the strength of our sustainability agenda, people-centric approach, and ASC Next strategy.”

Sun Life ASCI has established various initiatives towards environmental safety that serve as the foundation for the ISO 14001 certification. The organization is actively working towards reducing the use of substances, and procedures that adversely affect the environment. Concerted efforts are being made to conserve and recycle natural resources and ensure stronger alignment with the global Sustainability Development Goals.

Employee health and safety are equally pivotal to furthering the company’s growth charter. To achieve continual improvement and provide a framework for the objectives of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Management System, Sun Life ACSI is committed to maintaining and providing a safe work environment for all its people. The organization is working to improve OHS awareness among the employees, and ensure adherence to OHS-related legal and other requirements, global pledges, and industry best practices.

The recognition of Sun Life ACSI’s commitment to environmental safety and health and safety practices in the workplace outlines the strength of its purpose and strategy, which aim to provide financial security and promote a healthier lifestyle for all.