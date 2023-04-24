Sun Life ASCI concludes the 3rd edition of Sun Life Premier League

Gurugram, April 24, 2023: Sun Life Asia Service Centre India (ASCI), a microcosm of the global insurance and asset management leader Sun Life, concluded one of the most celebrated in-house sporting events of the year, the 3rd edition of the Sun Life Premier League. The Grand Finale was held on Sunday, April 23rd, at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram to much fanfare and excitement. Individual Insurance Services (IIS) Stunners (Men Team) and The Phantom Women were declared the winner after a thrilling encounter.

The cricket tournament, which kicked off in mid-February 2023, involved participation from a diverse set of employees (male and female), ranging from age groups 20 to 40 and across different work domains. Anchored by the organisation’s Health Sports & Wellness (HSW) Club, it received a strong reception, with over 600 active participations resulting in the formation of 35 teams. The Sun Life leadership was immensely supportive and demonstrated their zeal by participating in the tournament and encouraging the players. The tournament also witnessed strong participation from over 100 female employees at Sun Life ASCI.

Mr. Tarun Sareen, Managing Director, Sun Life Asia Service Centres, presented Individual Insurance Services (IIS) Stunners with the winner’s trophy during a glittering ceremony after the final match. Sharing his thoughts on the Grand Finale, Mr. Tarun Sareen said, “The true spirit of sports lies not only in the thrill of victory but also in the camaraderie and leadership skills developed along the way. The Sun Life Premier League is more than just a tournament; it is a platform to promote health, wellness, teamwork, build resilience, and shape the leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to support initiatives that not only celebrate the thrill of victory but also the development of essential skills that will shape the leaders of tomorrow. It has been truly an energetic and enjoyable experience.”

Speaking on the Grand Finale, Ms Archana Verma, Head- Technology Services, Sun Life ASCI said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and success of the 3rd edition of the Sun Life Premier League. The record-breaking registrations and enthusiastic participation from our employees have truly showcased the power of sports in fostering employee engagement and well-being. Through initiatives like these, we aim to drive success and achieve new heights while promoting a culture of health, fitness, and motivation.

The Grand Finale, held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, also included an exhibition match in which senior company leadership participated. The tournament witnessed large crowds, including family members of the employees, who cheered on and supported their respective teams. The Finale was telecast live on YouTube, accompanied by commentary. The day concluded with a closing ceremony, which included a felicitation ceremony followed by dinner.