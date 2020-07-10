Sun Pharma launches ‘Thank you Doctor’ campaign

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUN PHARMA, BSE: 524715, “Sun Pharma”, has launched a ‘Thank you Doctor’ campaign to express gratitude towards doctors for their sacrifices and selfless service. The campaign features a one-minute TVC which is based on testimonials of 12 real-life patients who have recovered from cancer, heart attack, and Covid-19 disease, among others. The patients are seen thanking doctors for their bigger role of being their family, friend, and nurturer. Originally shot in Hindi, the video has been dubbed in six regional languages. The three-week campaign is now live on TV and social media platforms.

‘Paheli meeting mein dard nikal diya’ (Removed pain in the first meeting itself), ‘Haath thama, dil jeet liya’ (Extended help and won my heart), ‘Maut ke munh se khinch laaye’ (Saved me from death), ‘Maa jaisa khyal rakha’ (Cared like a mother) – the patients are seen thanking doctors in the TVC.

Commenting on the campaign, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma said, “This film is a tribute to all doctors who play such a vital role in our lives. In the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, every day, we hear new stories of their compassion & patriotism and are indebted to them for their sacrifice and commitment. The idea behind this campaign is to show the feelings of real-life patients who want to thank doctors for treating them.”

Created by Lowe Lintas, the video is about thankfulness, gratitude, and hope. The fear, anxiety, and loneliness that accompany the disease are much bigger than the pain from the illness and the video captures emotions of survivors towards the doctors and health workers who treated and cared for them.

