Sun Pharma’s Revital H salutes theFarzdaar ‘Rozedaar’, this Ramadan

Mumbai, India: Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has launched a new campaign in Ramadan that salutes the Farzdaar ‘Rozedaar’. In this new campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, Revital H shares an ode to those who find the physical strength to fulfil their duties in the holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims fast the entire duration of Ramazan and fasting is tough, especially for people whose occupation involves intense physical activity. This campaign salutes the determination and faith of the rozedaars across the country. Another core principle of Islam is helping others in need and this is heightened during Ramadan as charity lies at the heart of the holy month. In view of the resurgence of the pandemic and lockdowns announced across the country, Revital H wanted to make it easier for Muslims to perform Zakat (charitable giving). Revital H has created an online platform where people can contribute by creating their own Iftar Thali and donate it at a click of a button on www.revitaldonateaplate.com

Vidhi Shanghvi, Business Head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said, “India’s number one* health food supplement Revital H is proud to be the trusted energy partner for the devout rozedaar. The campaign salutes the faith of all the rozedaars across the country that allows them to carry on their daily lives while fasting. We are also proud to facilitate a social distanced Zakat for all Muslims, by creating an online platform for donations.

Commenting on the campaign, Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas said, “When we fast, our energy dips and physical work becomes difficult. In this film, Revital H reinforces the brand’s association with physical energy by celebrating and supporting everyday physical feats of people who keep going tirelessly without letting their work and everyday activities getting affected.”