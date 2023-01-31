Sun Stellar to exhibit at India’s Leading Exhibition Int-Ext Expo in Ludhiana

Sun Stellar are the manufacturers in the area of Solar Thermal and plastic Free water storage, Sun Stellar is all set to exhibit the high performing and competitive products at India’s leading exhibition on interior, exterior and building material Int-Ext Expo (Interior Exterior Show) from February 3, 2023 to February 6, 2023 at Ludhiana Exhibition Centre (LEC) G.T Road, Sahnewal, Ludhiana.

Int-Ext Expo is India’s leading trade fair for architecture, building materials, Interior and exterior, art and design. Every year, the platform witnesses the finest national and international brands, eminent architects, real estate developers, equity investors, builders, engineers and designers from India and around the world. Keeping in line with the vision to always curate the most profitable platform for businesses, Int-Ext is crafted to ensure guaranteed returns on investment with increased sales, brand visibility, and community engagement, along with revolutionary avenues of networking.

Expressing his thoughts, Karan Taluja, Director, Sun Stellar (Mehar Enterprises) says, “Sun Stellar aims to improve new India’s lifestyle by focusing on a lower energy footprint and a strong emphasis on wellness of the planet with the use of Renewable energy products and shift towards a sustainable lifestyle based on the usage of renewable energy to avail maximum health benefits and a better standard of living. Our products are made from the highest quality of raw material. We are hoping that exhibiting at Int Ext Expo helps us in making our products reach a wider audience”.

Some of the products under the brand’s portfolio that will be exhibited at the expo are Water softener and water treatment solutions, Stainless Steel water tanks, heat pump water heaters and solar water heaters.