SunAlpha Energy join hands with many food processing companies to solarise their units

The increasing population and high cost of fuels have created opportunities for using alternative energies for post-harvest processing of foods. Food processing has an important role to play in linking Indian farmers to consumers in the domestic and international markets. The industry engages approximately 18.50 Lac people in around 39,748 registered units. There are over 18 Food Parks across 14 states to assist in increasing investments in the Food Sector.

To grow its wings and to achieve the target of Renewable Energy India, SunAlpha Energy has started expanding its Solar Rooftop and Ground Mount installations in the Food Processing Industry which is one of the largest growing industries in India. The Food Processing sector contributes around 26% of the country’s annual GDP. SunAlpha has executed around 12 MW for the food processing sector till date. More than 12 lac square feet of roof space has been covered by SunAlpha Plants. The food processing sector is already saving more than 12 crores per year by setting up SunAlpha Plants. SunAlpha Energy target customers are Wheat & Flour Industry, Edible Oils and Spice Processing facilities. Co-founder& Director of SunAlpha Energy Mr. Puneet Goyal is very keen that the Agro Sector reduces their carbon footprint and at the same time saves on their long term energy costs.

“Our high performing Solar Plants will improve the COO of Food Processing Sector for 25 years. Our Experience and track record already has given us a pipeline which includes a Major FMCG Player in the Food Processing Sector. SunAlpha will empower the Food processing sector with more than 30 MW this Fiscal. This will empower the food processing and MSME sector to save at least 30 Crores per year. We will also be targeting Food Storage Units to help reduce their Electric Bills” said Goyal.