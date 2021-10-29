Sunburn Arena Nucleya+More concert in Hyderabad

Chingari, India’s popular short video apps, is on an exciting march with its association with Sunburn Arena Nucleya + More concert. The app will be the official presenting sponsor of the most happening musical event and is powered by GARI, their very own recently launched original cryptocurrency. The event will happen in Hyderabad on October 31, 2021, and will provide a different bang for the upcoming festive season.

The musical experience #NucleyakiChingari will be a ground event and has the much-loved Nucleya mesmerising the attending crowd with his soulful hits. Chingari will also hold a contest for its 85 Million users who can win a chance to meet Nucleya himself. Other lucky winners get free passes for the concert. The Chingari & GARI sponsorship is a boost to such exciting events. It will also give Chingari a push to promote itself & the newly-launched GARI into the musical crowd’s minds.

“The Sunburn Arena Nucleya + More sponsored by Chingari & powered by GARI will truly be an exciting event,” reveals Nucleya. “Holding such an exciting concert after so long will be an amazing experience for all. I get to play offbeat music to my fans. Plus, the connection musicians have in a live concert is unbeatable. Chingari & GARI are brands that are for users looking for something exceptional. That’s my USP too. Since the pandemic has had an off-putting impact on everyone, the event will be a welcoming change, more so in the festive season.”

Amidst all this, the launch of GARI is yet another step by Chingari to offer the same users a step towards future & safe digital currency options. It will ensure that the users’ economy goes higher, thanks to using such a digitally safe & futuristic option. They become the owner of their content.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, is keen on Chingari & GARI’s association with such a musical event. “Chingari has never shied away from doing stuff that is challenging and fun at the same time. It only enhances our work and connects with more users. Chingari & GARI found the right event – Sunburn Arena Nucleya + More – to give every Chingari user gets more than they bargained. Being associated with an incredible & talented musician like Nucleya is an honour. We are sure that the event will be a resounding success.”

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, supports Mr Ghosh on the event’s success and what it offers to Chingari users. “While Chingari always looks out for unusual offerings to keep our present users engaged, we want to do more to draw new users. The Sunburn Arena Nucleya + More event is one such step in that direction. The concert is also vital from the point of view of GARI, our original Crypto Social Token launched in October. We want GARI to take prominence now as the digital future will be crypto. And GARI will be a part of that future. Of course, the event will be one way to make GARI a known brand.”

A popular Indian short video sharing app, Chingari lets users download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new friends, share content, browse through feeds & more. It has become a popular platform in India & abroad with 85+ M users. Superstar Salman Khan is its Global Brand Ambassador. Since its launch, Chingari has collaborated with numerous diverse music labels & brands and successfully offers regular promotional activity & content.

The Sunburn Arena Nucleya + More concert will be happening in Hyderabad on October 31, 2021. Chingari powered by GARI will be the presenting sponsor. #NucleyakiChingari will bring in the needed festive bang.