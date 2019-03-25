Suncity School hosts 13th Annual Fiesta ‘Juvenalia 2019’

Suncity School celebrated its much awaited annual fiesta ‘Juvenalia’2019’ with fanfare and aplomb. The event showcased the talent of students of Lower Primary that is Grades I & II. Mr. Ankit Goel, Vice Chairman, Suncity School and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

The honourable guests lit the traditional lamp to commence the programme. The ceremony was followed by an inspiring welcome speech given by Vice-Chairman Mr. Ankit Goel conversing about the student’s hard work and promising for more amelioration. The conch shell was blown to mark an auspicious beginning of all the spellbinding performances.

Centred on the theme ‘Roots’, the event witnessed spectacular performances. The students represented defining characteristics of Indian culture with their dance performances, acting, and singing.

Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Head, Suncity School presented the Annual Report-“Prologue”, highlighting the achievements of the students and the new milestones achieved in the year 2018-19.

“It is amazing how students enticed the parents not with their performance but also with their GRIT by doing aerials by using the harness. They delivered their dialogues flawlessly and with right expressions. ” said Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Head, Suncity School.

Later, the prize distribution ceremony was held to recognize and reward the students for their commendable achievements in sports and academics.

Students presented a play, an in-house production- “The Rediscovery of India: An Epiphany” and shed light on India’s hospitality, heritage, diverse culture and art. They depicted the importance of the most defining characteristics of Indian culture and rich history. Captivating theatrical performances were delivered portraying the history of Gurugram and Eklavya who had unshakeable respect for his teacher and elders.

They acted as famous explorers and voyagers like Messieurs Marco Polo, Vasco Da Gama and Megasthenes who visited India for its riches. The audience cheered as students performed on foot-tapping numbers and stole the show with Mohiniattam, Kathakali, Kalaripattu, Chinese, Manipuri, Goan and Japanese Buddhist dance forms.

The programme concluded with a note of gratitude by the students of class II.