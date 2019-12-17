SUNDREAM Group announces Noida’s first Green Building ANTHURIUM

ANTHURIUM under Sundream Group will be Noida’s first Green building, announced Mr. Harsh Gupta, Director Anthurium.

A commercial space which is going to be the first choice for next generation! In par with digital India, Anthurium Business Park is the conceptualization and implementation of advanced digital space to make virtual offices a reality here. The project located at Sector 73; is in itself a USP, since it is well connected with all major city points and the NCR region. The business park will be well equipped with AI- ready technology to renovate the traditional business methods for the next generation workforce.

With over 16 years of experience and proficient skills in real estate, Harsh Gupta, Director Anthurium specialises in delivering the top-grade national and international real estate projects in India said “The project of Anthurium would be a grand one after 2 successful deliveries of ITHIUM & CORENTHUM. Anthurium will be offering office spaces and retail spaces with facilities like you’ve never seen before in a commercial project. This project will be 3 sides opened, which is its another USP.”