SunEdison alliances with ARKA Energy to launch a ground-breaking Solar Roof and Gazebo Range in the Indian market

National, 19th July 2022 – SunEdison, a leading distributed renewable energy company, has launched a revolutionary solar roof and gazebo collection in the Indian market with the “Arka Collection”. A new set of integrated residential PV systems with exquisite and aesthetic looks help customers “Go solar. In style.” The state-of-the-art ‘ARKA Collection’ of products developed by Arka Energy, a Silicon Valley based startup. The collection comprises of PowerRoof & PowerGazebo designed to turn roof and open spaces in most homes into an energy generating asset, without compromising aesthetics. PowerGazebo expands the living space available in garden or terrace areas.

Unlike conventional PV systems assembled with discrete components like modules, inverters and racking, the ARKA collection offers an integrated solution with custom components and pretested systems offering the highest quality. ARKA PowerRoof & PowerGazebo deliver stunning aesthetics with cutting edge glass-on-glass solar tiles built with advanced shingling technology and mounted on custom interlocking brackets for a lifetime weatherproof solution. ARKA solar tiles, tested and approved by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) to the IEC 60215 standard, are capable of withstanding winds of up to 160 km/hour (equivalent to a category 2 hurricane). The integrated systems undergo extensive reliability testing of all system components to ensure long term-performance, and unmatched fire and electrical safety.

The Arka PowerRoof, installed on a concrete roof facet or a hoisted metal truss, offers a stylish integrated solar roof with a jet-black glass finish, and will soon be available in other conventional roofing tile colors like terracotta. The PowerGazebo, suitable for villa terraces and gardens, is a fully integrated weatherproof and expands the living space with a custom wooden finish, false ceiling, integrated LED lighting and power sockets – a great space for festivals or parties.

Speaking about the launch Surya Potharaju, CEO of Arka Energy, added, “We are incredibly happy to partner with SunEdison, to bring pioneering Solar solutions like PowerGazebo and PowerRoof to India. SunEdison has adapted our solutions to the Indian market. Our aim is to develop elegant Solar solutions because the customer should not have to choose between style and sustainability! The PowerGazebo expands the living space in a garden or a terrace while PowerRoof in an integrated Solar Roof that functions as the normal roof and additionally generates solar energy thereby reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. Pashupathy Gopalan, CEO at SunEdison, said, “We at SunEdison believe that the future is solar, and every home will be solarized before the end of this decade. The ARKA collection, India’s first lifestyle green energy solution, serves customers seeking aesthetic solutions that blend well with their homes with the PowerRoof and PowerGazebo variants. The ARKA collection, developed in Silicon Valley, offers advanced solar technology solutions to Indian consumers.”

SunEdison has completed its first customer project in a luxury villa society in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru and has also delivered PowerGazebo orders in Hyderabad. The system also comes with a 99 percent efficiency inverter and monitoring app – Spotlight, which helps homeowners track energy generation and system performance. SunEdison’s advanced cloud analytics detect any abnormal dip in production and send out a maintenance alert, indicating that it is time to clean the panels. More information about the ARKA collection can be found at https://sunedison.in/arka-collection