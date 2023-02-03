Sunfeast Baked Creation_This Valentine’s Day, spread the love with ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations

National, February 03, 2023: ITC Sunfeast Baked creations a Bengaluru-based gourmet bakery and desserts brand, has created a special collection of sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. The beautiful red, pink, and white theme of the collection add a special touch to these delicious desserts, making it a great way to express love on this special day. Centered around strawberries & chocolate, these aphrodisiac ingredients will surely excite your palette.

Gifting sweets are a great way of expressing love. The assortment of desserts is carefully crafted and packaged with elegance and premiums, making it a thoughtful and memorable gift. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or surprise someone special, the Valentine’s Day special delicacies from ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations are a great choice.

Consumers can choose from a range of desserts as gifts;

Valentine’s Day Special Heart Cake: Express your love with our special entremets, layers of White Chocolate and Cream Cheese creme aux, chunky Strawberry compote, and Chocolate Madeleine sponge. Fall in love with every bite. This cake is curated especially for Valentine’s Day.

Fruity Ruby Truffles: The cakey, fruity ganache-loaded truffles are enrobed in ruby chocolate which makes for a perfect bite for sharing with your significant other. Comes in a box of 6.

Strawberry Tres Leches: Dig into this creamy moist Swiss roll centered with Strawberry compote, soaked in a delectable sweet milk base.

French Sable Cookie Sandwich: French-style Chocolate filled sable biscuits, with soft Cocoa Caramel centers and Hazelnut milk, enrobed in Ruby Chocolate. Share this with your partner and celebrate your love.

Dulce de Leche Choux Bun: Impress your loved one with this Valentine-inspired Ruby Chocolate-coated choux pastry bun, filled with Caramelised cream and a molten caramelized center.

Cupcake Duo: Made for each other – the duo of Dark Chocolate and Red Velvet cupcakes, with a delectable caramel center, frosted with Chocolate Mousse and Strawberry Ganache.

One can buy these delicacies on Swiggy and Zomato from February 7 onwards,