Sunfeast reimagines the dark shell vanilla crème biscuits with the launch of Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, one of India’s beloved premium cookie brands from ITC Ltd. has launched the Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills. The Vanilla Fills are passionately crafted to bring the signature, Fills experience to the vanilla crème & dark shell biscuit segment. The rich crème vanilla filling encased in a dark choco shell offers a luscious flavour burst.

As per Nielsen data, the market size of the crème biscuit category in India is pegged at INR 6,123 Cr for FY 21. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has been the pioneer of the centre filled crème biscuit category with the Choco Fills cookies. With the launch of Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills, it has introduced a new, exciting vanilla filled cookie and has brought in a ‘new experience’ to the dark shell vanilla crème biscuit segment.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited,said, “Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is known for its indulgent choco creations and is a pioneer in the centre filled cookie category. During consumer interactions we found out that consumers are looking for fresh and innovative products in the crème category. Also, there has not been any big innovation or improvement in the sandwich crème biscuit category. We picked this up as an opportunity to upgrade the sandwich crème category with a superior centre filled experience. Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills is a manifestation of our continued efforts to provide exciting new experiences to the new age consumers. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has been a beloved cookie brand for over a decade, and we look forward to receiving love and support from our consumers“.

Priced at Rs. 20 for 75g, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills will be available across retail stores and select modern trade stores in the Southern and Western region along with the www.itcstore.in The launch of the Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Vanilla fills will be accompanied by a 360-degree communication campaign intended to bring the brand’s latest innovation.