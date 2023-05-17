Sunfeast Supermilk releases ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem for CSK SuperFans

Chennai: Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits from ITC Foods, has released an electrifying fan anthem – ‘Ready Madi Adi’ (Get Ready…Fold your Fingers..Blow a Whistle in Tamil) – to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase. With the season in full swing & SuperKings registering a Strong performance, Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits is thrilled to offer a new way for Chennai Super Kings fans to show their support for their favourite team. Created with foot-tapping music, the anthem is a catchy and upbeat track that captures the essence of what it means to be a Chennai Super Kings fan.

The anthem encapsulates the true spirit of the game & is a clarion call to all the CSK fans to blow a strong whistle and show support to their favourite team. It has been sung and composed by Tenma while the lyrics were penned by creative agency Mind Your Language from Chennai. This anthem further strengthens the brand’s partnership with CSK and the messaging of #StrongaaWhistlePodu’, where fans are asked to not just do a normal whistle for their team this season but to have the Strong Milk Biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for CSK.