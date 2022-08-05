SunScoop expands its product portfolio with the addition of a new Fluid Body sunscreen spray SPF 60

New Delhi August 04, 2022: SunScoop, a sunscreen-only brand of Innovist, a leading personal care house of brands, is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of its new Fluid Body Sunscreen spray. The brand now offers 5 different types of sunscreens, 4 of which are for the face. The newly launched Fluid Body Sunscreen spray has made a debut for the brand in body sunscreens.

Clinically certified with SPF 60, the sunblock is enriched with Chamomile, which slows the signs of aging and protects the skin from damage with free radicals, and Aloe Vera extracts that soothe the skin and give a cooling effect. Additionally, sunscreen is also infused with Oat Milk extracts that protect the skin from external damage. For its UV filters, it is formulated with scientifically tested ingredients like Zinc Oxide and Avobenzone that provide photoprotection from UVA & UVB rays and absorb UV light over wider wavelengths. Furthermore, the Fluid Body sunscreen contains Octocrylene, a component that neutralizes UV radiation dissipated by sunlight and minimizes skin damage from prolonged sun exposure.

A brand backed by science, all of SunScoop’s products, including the Fluid Body sunscreen, are reef-safe, transfer-proof, and free from harsh chemicals like Benzophenone, Oxybenzone, Homosalate, Alcohol, Formaldehyde, Sulphates, Parabens, DMDM Hydantoin & Synthetic Fragrance. The sunscreen also doesn’t leave a white cast and is ideal for everyday use, even if you are mostly indoors, as it offers protection from the blue light our gadgets emit.

Rohit Chawla, Co-Founder, and CEO of Innovist said, “Time and again, dermatologists, skincare specialists, and doctors have spoken about the significance of sunscreen, busted myths surrounding the product, and cautioned us regarding the damage the sun can inflict on our skin, the largest organ in our body. However, with most sunscreens available in the market, consumers face challenges like products laden with harmful chemicals that leave a white cast. With SunScoop, all the products under the label are formulated based on scientific research. The newly launched Fluid Body sunscreen is a water-based sunblock that is non-comedogenic and perfect for those who lead busy lives. All they have to do is Spray. Blend. Repeat. We are not only expanding our range but we’re also confident that the new SunScoop Fluid Body sunblock will become a staple in consumers’ daily skincare routine.”

Fitted with an easy-to-use nozzle, you simply have to hold the bottle in the correct position and spray it on all the exposed parts of your body and massage it for maximum absorption. Ideally, you can apply this 15 minutes before stepping outside and reapply every 2 hours. The product is suitable for anyone above the age of 14 and is safe for new mothers, and moms-to-be, although it’s always recommended to consult your doctor first. The SunScoop Fluid Body sunscreen is available for INR 695 (125 ml) and can also be purchased in packs of 2 and 3.

SunScoop’s parent company Innovist also owns the D2C personal care brand Bare Anatomy and India’s first ceramide-based skincare brand Chemist at Play. All the products under the banner are available on platforms like Nykaa, Amazon, Purplle, and the Innovist company website.