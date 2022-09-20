Sunstone elevates Ankur Jain as its Co-founder

New Delhi, 20th September 2022: Sunstone, one of India’s leading higher education start-up has announced the elevation of Ankur Jain as its new Co-Founder. Earlier, he was appointed as the Chief Business OffIcer (CBO) at Sunstone in Feb 2021.

The company with a presence across 35+ cities in 50+ institutions now has three founders: Ashish Munjal (Co-founder and CEO), Piyush Nangru (Co-founder and COO) and Ankur Jain (Co-founder and CBO). With a vision to tap into 100 cities pan-India, Jain would be spearheading further growth for the company and would be focusing on expanding Sunstone’s offering in tech programs at an undergraduate level while continuing to drive the management programs within their network institutions.

An alumnus of NIT Surat and IMT Ghaziabad, Jain has been a believer in holistic education and has been instrumental in driving the vision of Sunstone ahead. After associating with brands like Amazon, Airtel and sharpening his own entrepreneurial instincts through his previous venture like connect2MBA and HostelFund, Jain will now be responsible for campus alliances, student acquisition and expanding the college experience by bringing in new programmes for both postgraduate and the undergraduate students at Sunstone.

Speaking on this elevation, Ashish Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO said, “We congratulate Ankur for this well-deserved role and extend our support and faith. At Sunstone, we believe in promoting a culture where people are at the center of the organization and acknowledge those who bring value. Ankur has been at the forefront of 10x growth for the company and his unique vision has always brought something new to the table. We at Sunstone are a group of focused and passionate individuals and each one of us is driven by making Sunstone the most credible and preferred higher education brand in the country. We are certain that with Ankur as the third Co-founder, Sunstone will be able to attain new heights.”

Ankur has always had an inclination for startups and has previously worked with YourStory and is the founder of HostelFund. His expertise in business planning, strategy, sales and marketing over a lucrative career span of 15 years makes him an ideal fit for taking charge of Sunstone’s growth and expansion.

Speaking on his new role, Ankur Jain said, “I am elated with this opportunity and the faith that Sunstone has put in me and excited to play a catalytic role in crafting a path-breaking story of success for the brand. I look forward to achieving new heights for Sunstone by maintaining the quality of our network campuses, the partnerships we are getting into and by ensuring that all students who have put their trust in us are provided with what we promise, and create a future ready workforce.”

Founded by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru in the year 2019, Sunstone has recently raised $35M in Series C led by Westbridge Capital and the fresh capital will be used to expand into new programs and new markets. The startup plans to expand into 100+ cities in the next two years and continue on its vision to bridge the prevailing industry-academia gap by equipping students with industry relevant skills.