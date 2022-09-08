Sunstone’s edge now available at two universities in Bangalore

Bengaluru, 8th September: Sunstone, one of India’s leading higher education startups with a presence across 30 cities in 40+ institutions, now offers its benefits at Oxbridge University and Sambhram Group of Institutions, in Bengaluru Karnataka. Accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the universities offer a wide range of programmes across disciplines at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

With this addition, Sunstone’s advantages would now be available with MBA, BBA courses offered by Oxbridge and MBA, BE (AI & ML & Cyber Security) courses offered by Sambhram Group of Institutions. Sunstone’s advantages enable access to industry-oriented education and skilling programs making students job-ready while in college. Additionally, with Sunstone’s robust network of 1000+ recruiters, this inclusion will create a large pool of placement opportunities for students in top companies.

Bengaluru attracts higher education aspirants from across the state. With continuous focus and efforts by the government, Karnataka’s education system is reforming itself to cater to the needs of its youth and provide quality education. Recently, the government has come up with various innovative schemes to enable higher education for its student population.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone, said “We are pleased to now offer Sunstone’s benefits in Bengaluru at Sambhram Group of Institutions and Oxbridge. At Sunstone, we recognise the immense potential in the youth of our country. Therefore, Sunstone’s primary goal is to ensure providing an edge to the students through our employability-driven learning. We aim to make education accessible to aspiring students and build a sound education infrastructure at the grassroots.”

When enrolled at campuses with Sunstone, students can make the most of an industry-oriented curriculum by availing advanced certifications, enrolling themselves in immersive industry-integrated internships and projects, learning high-demand 21st-century skills, and building a professional portfolio for themselves.

For a more holistic and comprehensive education, Sunstone also provides life skills & soft skills training, admittance to interest-based clubs, sports meets, cultural fests, student exchange programs, and access to a thriving digital community of Sunstone’s student network and much more.