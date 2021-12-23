Suntech Rapier Loom Solves Many Problems in the Loom Industry

In early 2021, Suntech launched the ST weaving machine series. After nearly a year of product change and optimization, the ST loom series basically solved many stubborn problems in the loom industry.

1. How to configure the shed opening time and weft insertion time of the rapier loom?

The weft insertion time of the rapier loom-the time for the feeding gripper and the picking gripper to enter the shed-is fixed. The opening time is mainly determined by the characteristics of the fabric and the clarity of the shed. Generally, plain weave fabrics should be equipped with early opening, which is conducive to beating up the weft, reducing the falling movement and improving the quality of the fabric. Twill and jacquard fabrics should fall off after configuration, which can not only meet the appearance of the fabric, but also reduce the rate of breakage.

2. How to set the leveling time of the small heald frame?

The leveling time of the small heald frame of the waste side of the rapier loom should be 25°～30° earlier than that of the plain weaving to ensure that the weft yarn is clamped before the rapier shuttle is released, instead of retreating to the fabric falling and causing the weft yarn to shrink.

3. What is the effect of the cutting time of the rapier loom during weft insertion?

The weft cutting time is too early, and the gripping depth of the weft yarn by the gripper is not enough, and errors are prone to errors during conveying. If the cutting time is too late and the weft tail is too long, it will cause two wefts or weave waste yarn into the cloth and fall, which will affect the quality.

4. What are the reasons for the wrong weft feeding on the rapier loom?

There are scattered fluff and debris in the yarn feeding and clamping weft clamping device, and the weft clamping device cannot effectively clamp the weft yarn.

The weft cutting time is too early, the weft entering the weft clamp is not deep enough, and the weft feeding and clamping force is too small.

The tension of the weft yarn section is unreasonable, and the clamping force of the weft yarn clamp is too small.

5. Why even if the rapier loom has an automatic weave matching device, will there still be movement marks? And how to prevent it?

reason:

Improper choice of operating mode.

The let-off and take-up actions are abnormal.

Some special fabric patterns, such as basket weave, fancy basket weave, etc., due to the organization, the structure is loose and tight, and there will still be movement marks after the machine stops.

prevention:

Choose the appropriate operation mode according to the fabric pattern.

Check whether the sentimental and receiving emotions are normal.

Appropriately reduce the set tension.

Properly delay the shedding time.

6. What are the reasons for the defects of rapier weaving weft loops? How to prevent it?

reason:

The heald frame leveling time of the waste side heald frame is too late. When the weft receiving and clamping device is opened for weft feeding, the waste edge cannot effectively control the weft.

The opening time of the receiving gripper is too early.

The amount of scrap yarn is too small to effectively clamp the weft.

prevention:

The heald frame leveling time of the waste side heald frame should be 25~30° ahead of the rest of the heald frame.

Adjust the opening time of the pick-up gripper. Too early, it is easy to produce weft loop defects; if it is too late, the waste edge will be too long.

Check whether the amount of waste yarn is sufficient and whether the end break has been fixed.

It can be seen that the start time and duration of many operation steps in the operation of the rapier loom are very important. How to match the time according to the actual situation? This requires the guidance of an experienced technical manager who understands the process, or you can consider buying an intelligent rapier loom, which will automatically match the corresponding operating process through the automation system. The system will automatically set the start and end time of each process of weaving, fully connect each process, and adjust the parameter settings according to the actual situation to correct problems in the process in time.

At present, Suntech is solving the technological problems in the weaving process, comparing a large amount of operating data, summing up experience, and with the support of technological data, optimizing the setting of the time interval and connection point between the various processes of the rapier loom, and launching the equipped ST- The intelligent rapier loom of the ERL-808-ULTRAFAST808 rapier loom not only speeds up the weaving speed, but also improves the stiffness of the warp and weft mechanism, increases the weft compression force, and can automatically find the weft, effectively reducing weft damage, even if the operator With limited skills and management, machines can perform the most difficult tasks.

The maximum speed of the rapier loom can reach 800 rpm, and the stable speed can reach 550-660 rpm, ensuring product quality and bringing economic benefits to the enterprise. It is also suitable for weaving cotton, hemp, wool, silk, chemical fiber and other conventional fabrics, as well as glass fiber, metal fiber, basalt fiber and other special industrial fiber fabrics, which can be flexibly adapted to various fabrics.

The equipment is driven by a motor, heavy-duty special steel, solid beams and bases imported from Spain. The high quality guarantees the stability of the rapier chuck and the rapier belt under high-speed operation, which guarantees the quality of weaving. Compared with traditional looms, this kind of loom can save 15%-20% of power consumption.