Sunteck Beautifies Naigaon on World Environment Day

Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Naigaon, June 8, 2023: There isn’t anything more enjoyable than time spent in a park, the feel of the lush green grass below your feet, neatly trimmed hedges, colourful flower beds, butterflies and the cheerful chirping of birds. Bringing joy to the residents of Naigaon East this World Environment Day, Sunteck Foundation offered development of a park at Tivri in Naigaon with the help of the local authorities to provide a clean and green community and a recreational space for children and adults.

Sunteck Foundation by Sunteck Realty have always been in the forefront to improve community conditions and uplifting the environment towards a sustainable lifestyle.

Parks positively impact the environment as they help in improving air quality, promote biodiversity, and also naturally cool air and surfaces. Moreover, they offer people recreational opportunities and encourage an active lifestyle helping to relieve stress and increase sense of wellness. This initiative by Sunteck to develop the community park at Naigaon is towards building more sustainable spaces to encourage and engage the community in green initiatives for the betterment of the overall environment and society.

Speaking about sustainability being central to Sunteck Anupma Khetan, the customer experience evangelist at Sunteck Realty, expressed, “As an organisation we are committed to developing sustainable spaces and believe that development should not be limited to within the boundaries of our projects. In our endeavour towards the betterment of community, we have been dedicatedly working towards supporting environment and social causes that encourage sustainable living among public at large.”

Sunteck has supported in the development of this 450 sqmt park at Tivri in Naigaon by providing soil & manure filling, along with lawn grass and a variety of plants and shrubs namely Calliandra Brevipes (Powder Puff), Tecoma Stans (Yellow Bells), Murraya Paniculata (Orange Jasmine), Nerium Oleander (Sweet Scented Indian Oleander), Hibiscus Variegated (Javakusum), among others.

