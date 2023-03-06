Sunteck Realty embarks on a zero-waste path as part of its commitment to a greener future

Mumbai,06th March 2023: Sunteck Realty is blazing a trail for a sustainable future with its most recent achievements. The company’s flagship projects, Signature Island and Signia Isles, have received the certification for being plastic-neutral & by recycling initiatives. This initiative resulted in the recycling of 1185 kg of waste collected from Signature Island and 1373 kg collected from Signia Isles and reusing it.

The company took the utmost care to ensure that the team responsible for garbage collection and segregation do it timely, keeping sustainability and environment-friendliness in mind. Instead of disposing of these waste materials in landfills, the team, armed with the necessary equipment, converted them into useful stationery products. These products are extensively used by the company’s workforce.

According to Anupma Khetan, Customer Experience Evangelist, Sunteck Realty Ltd, “We believe growth is important, but sustainability and development are complementary goals that should be pursued as well. Sunteck Realty is dedicated to preserving the environment, providing efficient waste disposal, and being a helping hand for regional governmental bodies to achieve better disposal systems. Given that waste management has a major impact on the environment and our quality of life, it is crucial to understand it in this context.”

Sustainability is gradually ingraining itself into Indian real estate. The industry is rapidly transitioning to a future of technology adoption and creating green structures. With sustainability being part of the ethos, we as a luxury brand always have been conscious of the environment. Today, as consumer sentiment towards the environment becomes more prominent, a shift towards sustainability also becomes relevant.