Sunteck Realty Limited announces financial results for Q1 FY22

Rs cr Operational Data Q1 FY22 Q1 FY21 YoY % Q4 FY21 FY 2021 Pre-sales 176 101 74% 371 1,022 Collections 172 65 165% 321 780

Rs cr P&L Statement Q1 FY22 Q1 FY21 YoY % Q4 FY21 FY 2021 Revenue 93 55 69% 191 614 EBITDA 21 16 32% 35 137 OPM % 22% 28% 18% 22% Net Profit 3 -3 NM 10 42

Commenting on the Q1 FY22 operational performance, Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd. said: “In this transformational environment, we remain focused on execution of our existing portfolio – reflected in construction and collection progress of our various projects. We continue to maintain our balance sheet strength, complimented by prudent cash flow management.

Presently, we are witnessing strong consolidation across the industry and we will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend. The industry consolidation has already resulted in 3 new project acquisitions for us at Vasai, Vasind and Borivali in MMR. Going forward, we expect to leverage our brand franchise and management expertise to continue to evaluate new growth opportunities and thereby increasing our overall market share.

A key to our strong operational performance is being a dominant developer in each of the micro-markets and housing segments we are operating. Additionally, the focus on our core strength of sales & marketing and in-house construction capabilities will enable us to sustain this strong pre-sales and collections trend going forward.”