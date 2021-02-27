Sunteck Realty Limited rating affirmed ‘AA-’ with the outlook upgraded to ‘Positive’

Hyderabad: Sunteck Realty Limited, Mumbai’s premium real estate developer announced its long-term issuer rating affirmation of ‘AA-’ with the outlook upgraded to ‘Positive’ by India Ratings & Research (Fitch Group). The short term issuer rating has been affirmed “A1+”.

The upgrade in Outlook reflects the credit rating agency’s expectation of an improvement in the business profile of Sunteck due to acceleration in the already consolidating residential real estate market, with the pandemic-related disruptions having constrained demand and supply from unorganised real estate developers. The outlook upgrade is also supported by the resilient operating performance of Sunteck despite the pandemic. The price point diversity across completed, ongoing and new project launches, prudent financial policies, strong credit metrics and cashflow visibility also provided conviction to the outlook upgrade.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd. said: “This affirmation of ‘AA-’ credit rating with upgrade in outlook to ‘Positive’ by India Ratings is a reflection of our continued focus on prudent cash flow management along with financial discipline. Strong operating cash flows has aided us in the further reduction of our already negligible debt. We intend to maintain this discipline going forward and focus on financial flexibility to grow our business. Our ongoing focus on execution driven by our strong in-house construction capabilities will continue to generate sustained cash flows for us. The availability of inventory across our brands and pricing spectrum creates flexibility to offer projects based on needs of various customer segments. With a strong uptick on sales front across our portfolio of projects, especially in the mid-income and aspirational segments, we remain confident of emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing consolidation in the industry basis our balance sheet strength, established track record and operational cash flow visibility.”