Sunteck Realty unveils First Impression at 4th Avenue SunteckCity; Epitomizing the Height of Grandeur

Mumbai, December 2022: Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL), one of the fastest-growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies has unveiled First Impression – the higher floors inventory along with the launch of its grand lobby of 4th Avenue at SunteckCity. 4th Avenue at SunteckCity Oshiwara District Centre (ODC) Goregaon (West) offers an opulent and spacious lifestyle. The 2 & 3-bed luxury residences provide larger-than-life amenities. The 34th-floor Slab is already completed & the possession will be within 1 year.

Sunteck Realty, Customer Experience Evangelist, Anupma Khetan said, “There is a huge potential underlying the Indian real estate sector. In today’s new world, the growing population is getting aspirational and wants to lead a life without any hassles and experience the factor of comfort through various facilities and amenities. We look forward to ensuring that SunteckCity becomes the most desirable luxury address.”

Oshiwara District Centre (ODC) is being envisaged by MMRDA as the next BKC of Mumbai. The developments of ODC are set to result in a major facelift in the region. The excellent connectivity and plush neighborhood with the best of the best facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals & other conveniences within 2-3 Km make it a dream place for today’s working population. SunteckCity is linked to two flyovers from the Western Express Highway, Balasaheb Thackeray, and Mrinal Tai Gore, which will aid in seamless transportation. The township is also situated between prominent areas Andheri-Lokhandwala and Goregaon.

4th Avenue at SunteckCity is known not only for its luxurious and spacious residences but also for the sustainable lifestyle it provides. It has been felicitated with EDGE Green Building Pre-Certification by EDGE-IFC a member of the World Bank Group, for its sustainable design as a next-generation building, keeping the environment’s wellbeing as its focus. SunteckCity is a mixed-use premium luxury township situated amidst a buzzing high street, entertainment, fine dining, cafes, restaurants, and a food court. It is a place where the residents can immerse themselves in luxury in the heart of Mumbai and rejuvenate in serenity.

SunteckCity also offers high-street retail and commercial spaces with Sunteck Pinnacle. These office spaces are an architectural marvel crafted to provide ample workspace. It offers an international walk-to-work culture so the residents can save time on travel and spend more time with their families. Sunteck Pinnacle helps to strike the perfect work-life balance as it is located in the heart of the city. With limitless possibilities, this address is the landmark of the city.

The township stands distinctive in nature as it offers Residential, Commercial, Retail & Entertainment – along with the best-in-class amenities like a fully equipped gymnasium for youth, yoga & meditation decks for a healthy mind, body, and spirit, indoor games, senior citizen and children play area for rejuvenation. The extravagance factor gets highly contributed through the double-height lobby with majestic art decor and a comfortable seating area. Contemporary designs exemplified by cutting-edge architecture greet you as you enter the grand lobby of the building leaving people awestruck. The Interior finishing of the lobby will include Italian Marble, Veneer, with Antique Gold Metal Inserts to give it a luxurious finish.