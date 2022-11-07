Super Chef Aceti Will Be Acing Dining Experiences At Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

New Delhi, 7th November 2022: Chef Fabrizio Aceti, known in the industry as the Fashion Superchef, is taking over Sorrento, the hotel’s award-winning Italian restaurant from November 4 until November 13. Chef Aceti will demonstrate his innovative skills and precision technique as he puts together a specially curated degustation menu that is sure to please even the most discerning palates.

Growing up in Piedmont, Northern Italy and with 25 years of experience in the F&B industry, Chef Aceti has worked in some of the most renowned restaurants and hotels spanning eight countries across Europe and Asia.

Never before seen in Delhi, Chef Fabrizio Aceti’s menu will take guests on a multi-sensory journey through a series of elegant courses. Each course will be expertly paired with a selection of award-winning Italian wines selected by the hotel sommelier.

The signature collection includes Marinated Yellow Tail Fish with Fresh Orange & Fennel Salad, Pumpkin Truffle Ravioli with Parmesan Sauce & Crispy Pancetta, Black Cod Cooked with Milk, Potato, Asparagus & Almonds, Pan Fried Lamb Loin with Baby Fennel, and Eggplant Timbale with Porcini Mushrooms & Parmesan Sauce.

“My passion for good food and the constant desire to create innovative ideas with it started as far back as I can remember. All my life, I have enjoyed the food and loved cooking. Traveling and learning about the different cuisines of the world is thus essential to my personal journey. I realized that my true passion is creating out-of-the-box food concepts for top clients in various industries, including fashion.” says the superchef.

Chef Fabrizio Aceti’s special set menu is available for lunch and dinner at INR 5,500 plus taxes per person, and INR 8,500 plus taxes per person paired with wines. Guests can also savour his signature dishes from the a la carte menu.

For more information, guests can call (91) 11 4119 1040 or email sorrento.slnd@shangri-la.com