Super Formulas for Super Moms this Mother’s Day

April 2022, National – Mother’s Day is right around the corner and so is the chance to pamper the women who make the world a better place. Moms are nothing less than super heroes and to appreciate them the right way this Mother’s Day, get your hands on these super formulas by Kiehl’s India for the best gift ever!

Anti-Ageing Picks

Mothers do it all to bring us up as incredible individuals, which is no easy feat. To ensure that they remain youthful in the process, gift them the following super formulas that are perfect for anti-ageing.

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream

This fast-absorbing, lightweight cream moisturizer takes a multi-targeted approach to address the most visible signs of aging on the face & neck. Powered by PhytoMimetic Vitamin A, Chaga Mushroom, and Hyaluronic Acid, these three ingredients work together to become a supercharged anti-aging solution for wrinkles, tone, and texture. 93% of customers who have used this have seen a reduction in wrinkles.

Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate

A pure vitamin C skincare serum to boost radiance for healthy-looking skin. It is infused with Pure Vitamin C, Vitamin CG, and Fragmented Hyaluronic Acid to fight ageing signs. This water-free concentrate is a Kiehl’s customer favourite as it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles. It helps refine the texture of the skin and provides smooth, glowing skin. This formula reduces visible lines and wrinkles, firming the skin over time. It also minimizes the appearance of pores and provides smoother skin.

Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution is a targeted serum for uneven skin tone which helps in clearing skin and boosts radiance. Formulated with Activated C (a stabilized form of Vitamin C), buffered Salicylic Acid, and Peony extract, this efficacious brightening serum helps visibly reduce the appearance of a broad array of discolorations including dark spots, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks. This facial serum for dark spots has been tested on all ethnicities and can be used as a facial serum for dry skin along with sensitive type

Overnight Rejuvenation Picks

While mothers are busy being superheroes during the day, it can be challenging to allot time to an elaborate skincare regime in the AM. The following products are easy and efficient additions to their routine that can work miraculously overnight.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate

An award-winning light weighed night face oil for dry skin for smoother and healthy skin. The Midnight Recovery Concentrate is infused with Lavender Essential Oil, Evening Primrose Oil and Squalane. With a single application, it helps the skin look radiant and soft by morning. It helps repair and replenish the skin by fighting signs of aging, providing fine youthful skin. It is suitable for all skin types!

Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner

An effective pore tightening toner for oily and normal skin has been a customer favourite since the 1960s. It is infused with Calendula flower petals, Burdock Root Extract, and Allantoin to smoothen the skin. A gentle, alcohol-free facial toner to cleanse the skin for healthy glowing skin. These ingredients work great together to firm the skin and provide a vibrant look.

Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado

Effective eye cream for dehydrated skin infused with efficacious ingredients. An ideal pick to make your eyes look more active and your skin glowing. It is formulated with Avocado Oil, Beta-Carotene, and Shea Butter to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized throughout the day. The properties of these ingredients also fight signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Best suitable for all skin types!

Ultra Facial Cream

A unique lightweight textured ultra-facial cream that provides 24-hour lasting hydration and boosts radiance. A skincare solution for smoother, softer and visibly healthy glowing skin. Specially formulated with Glacial Glycoprotein and Olive-derived Squalane is an ideal choice for healthier-looking tight skin.