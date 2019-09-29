Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd completes its 3 years as Kodak Brand licensee

New Delhi: India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), is celebrating its three consecutive successful years of selling KODAK HD LED TVs in the consumer electronics segment in India. On this occasion, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah announced brand’s on Karnataka. It is an important market for the brand and with presence in over 2300 cities and towns, he aims to capture 10% market share in Karnataka by 2020.

On its 3rd anniversary celebration, SPPL has recently launched products in its XPRO series of KODAK 434KXPRO, 50 4KXPRO and 55 4KXPROTVs. These products are coupled with an impressive array of features like 1 GB memory and RAM capacity of up to 8 GB.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director, SPPL said, “The strong traction KODAK HD LED TV has received in the past three years is a testament of our confidence of leveraging Kodak’s brand legacy and revitalizing its brand recall in the minds of customers across India. We have started our journey by launching on online e-commerce channels to ensure immediate brand visibility and slowly and gradually we have grown to be present in 2300 cities and towns appx.”

The Indian manufacturer of TVs is expecting a 5 to 50-fold growth of buyers from this festive season. All the products will be available on leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart on lucrative deals and discounts.

This festive season grab a Kodak HD LED TV at a never seen price before on Flipkart and Amazon. Below is the festive price for Kodak TVs