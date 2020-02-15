Super Surfaces at India Design ID 2020

Super Surfaces, a design and delivery company that specializes in seamless luxury wall and surface finishing participated in India Design ID 2020 powered by Kohler that took place from 13th-16th February at NSIC Exhibition Ground, New Delhi, India.

Bringing in to the design space some of its signature finishes, Super Surfaces designed the texture and surfaces of the booths for Kohler that were inspired by peacock blue shade interpreted by designer Shantanu Garg, thunder grey by Madhav Raman, the earthy hues of henna transformed by Aneeth Arora and Truffle shade natural beauty by Ankon Mitra, all inspired by the Colours of Kohler at the event. With India Design ID 2020, Super Surfaces is set to make its mark in the design and delivery industry.

India’s best luxury design week saw some of the biggest names in architecture, design and interiors space in town from India and around the world. India Design ID prides itself in bringing you the best from the industry in every edition.