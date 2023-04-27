Super4 recognized as one of the most trusted companies to watch in 2023 by Innovative Zone magazine

New Delhi, 27th April 2023 Super4, ‘India Ka Apna Gaming App’ and a growing player in the fantasy gaming sector, has announced today that they have been recognized as one of the most trusted companies to watch in 2023 by Innovative Zone magazine. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Super4 team, who have tirelessly worked to make Super4 a success as a fantasy gaming app.

Renowned for its comprehensive market trend research and recognition of companies that excel in innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction, Innovative Zone magazine has acknowledged Super4 as one such company that has successfully achieved all three of these critical metrics.

On reaching this milestone, Rohit Bansal, Founder & Director, Super4 said, “We are thrilled to be recognized by Innovative Zone magazine as one of the most trusted companies to watch in 2023. This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence and dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Super4 has been successful in achieving its growth goals by offering innovative solutions to meet the needs of its customers. Within a short span of six months, Super4 has managed to grow exponentially and with a user base of over 5 lac customers, the brand plans to expand its footprints in India by acquiring customers and bringing out new and interesting online games on their Super4 application for the fans and enthusiasts across India.

The Super4 app allows cricket fans and enthusiasts in India to create teams before a match starts, but it sets itself apart by providing India’s first-ever cricket scoreboard. Fans can earn points by creating their own scoreboard for the first innings before a match starts. At the end of the match, the players win prizes according to their ranks on the leaderboard.