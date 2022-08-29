SuperBottoms onboards Vinod Khedekar as COO

Mumbai, August 29, 2022: SuperBottoms, India’s no.1 sustainable baby care brand, as part of its’ strategic growth plans announced the onboarding of Vinod Khedekar as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting to Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, he will steer its operations. Vinod is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and comes with over 25 years of experience setting strategy and managing operations in different industries for organisations viz. Accenture, Crisil, Flipkart and Ajio. He was one of the key leadership team members at Ajio helping them set up and scale their B2B ecommerce business. In his last role, Vinod was COO at Bewakoof.com.

Welcoming Vinod to the leadership team, Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO, of SuperBottoms, said,” As more and more parents especially mothers prefer safety, hygiene and sustainability in their choice of diapers and baby clothing, the category which we have effectively help create in India is bound to grow exponentially. We need more experienced hands to steer us in this space. Vinod brings highly relevant experience and the much-needed depth to the management team which am confident will help us scale newer heights together.”

In his comments, Vinod Khedekar, COO, SuperBottoms said, “The purpose-driven organization with a great culture that Pallavi and her passionate team have built is what really attracted me to the role. Look forward to working with her and the team here to ensure SuperBottoms which literally helped create and grow the category, leads and rides the next wave of its growth as well.”