Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s HRX pioneers brand-led live shopping experience on Myntra’s EORS-15

Bengaluru, December 23, 2021: Hrithik Roshan, becomes India’s first superstar to introduce a large group of shoppers who had gathered on Myntra’s M-Live platform, to an expert-led live shopping experience for his brand HRX during Myntra’s mega flagship EORS-15. The event was one-of-its-kind in the Live commerce shopping experience landscape in India. In line with the global trend of Live commerce, the HRX brand, in an innovative move had its founder Hrithik Roshan, introduce brand-led live shopping on Myntra.

HRX set out to offer a personalised shopping experience, and as Myntra’s brand ambassador and owner of brand HRX, Hrithik Roshan engaged with a live audience on Myntra’s M-Live platform. The activity was a success on Myntra’s M-Live App, raising customer excitement which translated to record sales for a particular brand on M-Live for a single session so far on the opening day of the 6-day fashion shopping carnival. The session witnessed a whopping 6.5K comments in just 30 minutes. The event allowed shoppers the opportunity of a lifetime to shop live with one of India’s most celebrated Superstars, Hritik Roshan, who is also a fashion and fitness icon. In the 30 minutes of stimulating shopping experience, Hrithik spoke about his fitness brand HRX in detail, including the collection he had specifically curated for the occasion, his fitness journey, and personal experiences that inspire the brand’s philosophy and product designs.

The interactive session witnessed Hrithik engaging with the audience directly and responding to their questions, while showcasing HRX products, resulting in real-time sales. The conversation flowed from Hrithik’s idea of fitness, mental health, and daily exercise routine, to the right gear among others.

Incepted in 2013 with a vision to motivate people to be the best versions of themselves, HRX is known for its contemporary product innovations and consumer-first approach. The brand and its creator and owner Hrithik, have leveraged this latest social commerce technology to engage more closely with their audiences, marking another pioneering feat as the first brand to do so on M-Live.

About 100k users participated in the live session with Hrithik, making the most of this rare opportunity.

Commenting on the event, Hrithik Roshan, said, “We at HRX strongly adhere to a customer-first approach, while staying in line with the demands and trends of the digital commerce sector. Live commerce is an up-and-coming shopping trend across the globe, and we saw the opportunity to introduce this novel experience to the Indian audience at Myntra’s EORS. The team at Myntra was happy to align with our thoughts and feature HRX on Day 1 of their event, through their live shopping App, M-live. The event was hugely rewarding for me as the owner and a creative contributor at HRX. I had the opportunity to see and learn first-hand about the likes, needs, and requirements of HRX customers. Our aim hereon is to further personalise HRX products for the masses, making it a convenient brand of choice for everyday functional use.”

Speaking on the occasion, Achint Setia, Vice President and Head of Social Commerce, Myntra said, “By blending elements of expert-led product discovery and ease of purchasing, Myntra’s M-Live is here to allow brands to build deeply engaged communities. M-Live offers a great solution for brands to engage with their fan communities, both for BAU engagement as well as for special events and new launches.”

Bridging the gap between inspiration and shopping, much to the delight of the shoppers, M-Live will be hosting a series of live sessions to inspire customers to shop from the ongoing EORS-15.