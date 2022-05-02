Supertails and Amazon Prime Video comes together to promote the Tamil film Oh My Dog!

Supertails, a digital petcare platform has partnered with Amazon Prime for the OTT launch of the Tamil film Oh My Dog, starring Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay. The brand, which caters to the pet care needs of young people in the country, provides trustworthy one-stop solutions for pet food and supplies and trustworthy online vet consultation and dog training.

The video shows a glimpse of the film, which celebrates the bonding between Arnav and his dog named ‘Simba’, a pet and a child who find their way through an adventure together. As a brand that understands the bond within a pet family, Supertails finds itself as the petcare partner that facilitates the love and care a pet parent provides for their pet. The brand takes this message a step further by organizing pet adoption drives across Chennai, Bangalore, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

As part of the film promotion campaign, the brand has roped in 25 influencers on Instagram, who are mainly pet parents. The campaign has received a good response on social media, clocking more than 500,000 views on YouTube, while clocking 71,000 impressions on Instagram.

Being highly enthusiastic on the occasion, Varun Sadana, Co-Founder of Supertails said, “We are super excited to collaborate with Amazon Prime to promote the beautiful bond between a pet and a child. The movie, Oh My Dog! shows the essence of what it is to be a pet parent in a story of friendship, loyalty and unconditional love. As a brand, and more importantly as a pet parent myself, I think this film is important to celebrate stories of the bond. We have gone all out to promote the film with pet adoption drives that include medical check-ups, behavior evaluation, vaccination, a starter kit for new pet parents”

Supertails is a digital pet care start-up, with a one stop solution for pet food and supplies in a platform that also provides trustworthy veterinary care and online dog behavior training. The start-up stands for holistic pet care and of nurturing healthy pet families for young people. Know more about Supertails at supertails.com.