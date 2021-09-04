Supertails.com introduces pet training services for pet parents on this Teacher’s Day

Supertails, a digital pet care platform announces pet training services for young pet parents on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. To announce the launch of pet training services, Supertails has collaborated with digital content publishers such as Yuvaa (@weareyuvaa) and other influencers to announce and create awareness for the new service.

The videos posted on Supertails’ official Instagram page (@supertails.official) shows the issues pet parents face when they bring home a dog, from hygiene training, chewing, excessive barking etc, which the online training services will help pet parents solve. A pet parent, especially a new one, has to deal with a lot of uncertainty and anxiety when they cannot figure out if their dog is calling for attention, or they need something more. The pet training services at Supertails will help them understand their pet’s behaviour better and help create a deeper bond between the two.

Supertails, which provides a support system for the growing pet parents community in India is foraying into the petcare space even deeper with one-of-its-kind online dog training service. The service is unique, where pet behaviour experts at Supertails help the parent train their dog on their own, eradicating one of the biggest challenges of traditionally training a dog – where the dog listens to the trainer and not the parent. With the new service, Supertails makes training a dog a fulfilling learning experience for the whole family as a parent gets to teach their pet with the help of experts. The online dog training service at Supertails is a complete digital solution for young pet parents, where they will be able to book dedicated time with pet behaviour experts to understand and communicate with their pet better.

Supertails.com is a platform that supports the ever-increasing pet parent community in the country by providing expert pet care.