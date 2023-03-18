SupplyNote Participates in AAHAR 2023 to Enable SaaS Solutions for Food & Beverage Businesses

New Delhi, March 2023: SupplyNote, the leading Food & Beverage (F&B) supply chain automation platform, has announced that it will be participating in AAHAR 2023 to enable software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for F&B businesses. AAHAR – The International Food & Hospitality Fair is a flagship B2B event organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the Government of India’s premier trade promotion body. The 37th edition of the event will take place from March 14 to 18, 2023, at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

SupplyNote is a business-to-business (B2B) SaaS provider that primarily assists food and beverage (F&B) companies digitize and automate their supply chain and procurement. At the event the F&B supply chain startup will be exhibiting three of its major products – SupplyNote – the supply chain management software; SupplyLink – a suite of warehousing and logistics Services, and VYAP – a B2B Online Marketplace for food businesses. These solutions are intended to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce operational costs, and streamline business operations, all of which are essential components of success in the food and beverage industry.

Speaking about the expectations from the high-end event Mr. Kushang, Co-founder and CEO, SupplyNote said, “We are extremely thrilled to be exhibiting at AAHAR 2023, Asia’s most prestigious food and hospitality event. As an industry-leading provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions, we see AAHAR as a business opportunity to demonstrate our revolutionary intelligent products and interact with our customers and partners. We also hope to use this platform to build new business opportunities and long-term relationships with food and beverage industry leaders.” Food businesses in India have very narrow margins of profit. They have to pay hefty payouts to food aggregators for discovery and delivery, and also have to incur high operating costs, which include inventory management, procurements, storage and transport, and management. That’s where we come into play, with a suite of software and services that aid in the efficient and cost-effective operation of the food supply chain. Our goal at Aahar will be to educate food businesses on how they can instrument the use of the SupplyNote stack to reduce operating costs and increase profits,” said Mr. Sajel Saxena, VP of Marketing at SupplyNote.

A Food Business that normally makes a profit of 15-20% has been known to increase profit margins by as much as 60% through SupplyNote’s flagship products. To discover the new age ways of running a smart and profitable F&B business, the SupplyNote team will be glad to meet interested clients at Hall number 6, Stall No 6 at AAHAR 2023, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.