Supreme Incubator Invites Fintech Entrepreneurs for its Fintech Incubation Program

Supreme Incubator, an early-stage startup ecosystem, has called for applications for the fintech edition of its incubation program, tailor-made for early-stage startups. The first batch of the program will start from November 15, while the call for applications is currently open.

This fintech edition of the incubation program will focus on leveraging the core financial domain expertise of the in-house team and the onboarded marquee advisors. The closed fintech ecosystem will help the new incubates to speed their startup through personalized growth plans and networking support. The startups will include entrepreneurs from across the country, with preference given to women founders and entrepreneurs from Tier II/III cities.

Supreme Incubator CEO and Co-founder, Tanvi Singla said “the second virtual cohort showed tremendous applications from tier II and tier III cities of the country, with the startups, now working with global advisors and mentors to scale their ventures. With this move, Supreme Incubator aims to reach the grass-root level of innovation and incubate prototypes in the financial technology sector to support entrepreneurs in driving greater financial inclusion.”

The selected startups will receive mentoring from the advisors and mentors on Supreme Incubator’s board, along with infrastructure support through global partners. The extensive curriculum also includes masterclasses, institutional partner benefits and investment support for the incubatees.

In a statement, Disha Singla, the Co-founder of Supreme Incubator said, “India is at the cusp of a fintech revolution. This program enables and empowers entrepreneurs with essential tools like regulatory guidance, market access and a strong fintech network to help them bring their ventures to the forefront of the Indian Fintech Saga. The program will also help them connect with enterprise customers who can help them scale rapidly.”

Supreme Incubator was launched in 2019, and the first batch of the sector-agnostic program had 8 startups that graduated with strong business foundations. For the second batch, Supreme Incubator shortlisted 12 startups from over 300 applications received.