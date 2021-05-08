Supreme Incubator Launches Third Cohort of its Hyper-Personalized Programme for Early-Stage Startups in India

India: Supreme Incubator, a virtual startup builder ecosystem announces the launch of its third cohort of the flagship six-month seed stage incubation program. The cohort will start from May 2021 with extended support to the end of this year, and is designed to enable founders to graduate with robust, scalable, and fundable ventures.

600+ startups across India applied to the program with applications coming from different Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities including Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune and more. The program admitted fewer than 3% of the applicants for this program after interviewing startups from diverse industries.

The shortlisted startups are building exciting products like an AI-enabled remote cardiac monitoring solution, AR/VR based education toolkits for schools, an online talent-building platform for artists, a social enterprise distributing audiobooks for education in remote parts of the country, and more. The selected founders make up a diverse batch, some with corporate/industry experience, and some recent graduates from prestigious institutes like IITs.

Startups will be given access to mentors across borders from companies like 1mg, PayPal, MakemyTrip, Flipkart, OLX and research based institutes like IITs. The mentor panel also comprises experts from industries like space-tech, ed-tech, artificial intelligence, healthcare, fintech, etc.

“It’s inspiring to witness the undeterred entrepreneurial spirit of the founders that we engage with. As we scale up, we are constantly looking for bold committed innovators to create companies of the future.” says Disha Singla, co-founder at Supreme Incubator.

The incubator recently wrapped its second cohort in March 2021 through which a group of 12 tech startups graduated. The demo day with eminent investors was showcasedon international TV and OTT platform.The batch was selected from over 400 applications, and supported over 6 months with access to one-to-one mentorship, strategic partnerships, investment and networking opportunities, along with a complimentary workspace in New Delhi.

“The graduating founders from Cohort 2 reflect some of the most innovative business ideas, driven by passionate teams. We are thrilled to have worked with them and are amazed at what they are capable of.”,Tanvi Singla, Co-founder of Supreme Incubator, adds.

Now into its third cohort, Supreme Incubator started with its pilot batch in September 2019, in whicha total of 8 startups graduated after being chosen from 102 submissions.

Supreme Incubator runs similar programs virtually across the country, and is committed to supporting more than 5000 startup founders in the coming five years through its different initiatives like the Startup Bootcamp, Mentor-Matchmaking, Virtual Entrepreneurship Fest, and more. The brand has already engaged with over 900 entrepreneurs since its inception in 2019 through nation-wide virtual events and has incubated a total of 20 startups so far.