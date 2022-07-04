Supriya Santhakumar of FM Tadka joins as AVP – Sales and Ishani Dasgupta of JioSaavn as AVP – Growth & Strategy

Mumbai, July 2022: Ideabrew Studios, one of India’s fastest-growing podcast companies, has announced the appointment of Supriya Santhakumar from FM Tadka as the AVP Sales and Ishani Dasgupta from JioSaavn as the AVP Growth & Strategy.

Supriya’s vast experience in sales as West Head of FM Tadkaa and Vice President of Sales, Radio One India, will drive the concept of monetization of podcasts through integrated advertising and branding solutions for the company. The surge in podcast popularity has naturally piqued the interest of ardent advertisers. The number of businesses interested in using podcasts to reach their target audience is increasing. She will work on revenue generation for the firm as a creative solution provider, ensuring advertisers find value in podcasts based on key KPIs and building strategic partner partnerships with sponsors and brands.

Supriya Santhakumar, AVP Sales at Ideabrew and the newest addition to the team, says: “As a sales professional, I know that the future is very bright for content-driven companies. At Ideabrew, I look forward to driving revenue in a collaborative and sustainable model that ensures a win-win situation for everyone. I’m keen to begin building many tools that support our sales and marketing initiatives while adding value to our brand-partners and listeners.

With over eight years’ experience in television and digital media, Ishani Dasgupta will lead the domain and strategy for the company through developing complex content IPs for partners, brands, and creators. Her inputs will create new possibilities for the sunrise sector of podcasting. With IP syndication, IP development, branded content development, product innovation, podcast growth through internal and external strategic alliances, and much more, her kitty is full and her agenda clear—to ensure something novel and exciting for both content creators and listeners.