Suraasa launches internationally-recognised diplomas for teachers’ growth in India

Suraasa, a leading teacher-growth-focused EdTech & JobTech platform, announced the launch of its Internationally-recognised UK Level 6 Teaching Qualifications in India. Designed by a team of education leaders, cognitive scientists, and data scientists in consultation with thousands of teachers and industry specialists, the 2 qualifications – Professional Graduate Certificate in Teaching & Learning (PgCTL) and Diploma in Teaching aim to help teachers accelerate their professional growth and be successful in creating a high impact learning environment in their classrooms. They equip teachers with 21st Century teaching skills, crucial to engage the new generation of ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Gen Alpha’ students.

India currently has a shortage of 10 lakh teachers and there are lakhs of aspiring teachers who are not able to fill these jobs because of skill mismatch. Moreover, as per UNESCO Institute for Statistics, India needs 1.1 crores skilled school teachers in the next 10 years to meet the educational needs of the rapidly-growing population. The rising demand and lack of supply of skilled teachers will be a major reason why skilled teachers will be highly sought after in the coming years. Suraasa aims to close this critical gap between schools & skilled teachers in India with its qualifications.

Excited about the launch, Founder and CEO Rishabh Khanna, stated, “Our redesigned teacher education and technology has positively impacted teachers, schools & children. That’s why Schools & Education boards abroad have placed their trust in us. We laud National Educational Policy 2020’s mandate in upgrading teacher education standards in India, and our qualifications are ready to support it.”

Offered at bachelors and masters level, Suraasa’s UK-accredited Teaching diplomas are part-time programs that enable educationists at all levels, from aspiring teachers to principals to achieve faster career growth and promotions.

Founder and CTO, Ankit Khanna, also remarked adding, “Mentoring the one who shapes our future is an important responsibility, and everyone at Suraasa takes it very seriously. Over the past ten years, the team researched extensively to identify the fundamental building blocks of teacher education, including integrating the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence for better outcomes.”

Being recognized by the Office of Qualifications & Examinations Regulation, United Kingdom (UK-OFQUAL) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai, a Suraasa-qualified graduate becomes eligible to teach in top schools in India and abroad. They also get placement opportunities with several premium high-paying schools where they get apprenticeship and work opportunities as well.

Suraasa’s Chief Strategy Officer, Sahil Makker says, “Teachers selflessly wait up to 20-years for a single promotion and many even quit this career due to lack of growth coupled with high stress. To change this, Suraasa was founded to standardize teachers’ career trajectory, just like in any corporate career. The platform will provide its teachers with appropriate skills, mentorship, and placement assistance at every step to continue rising the career ladder in school systems.”