Sure to leave diners salivating: Azuma Kara’s made-to-order Sushi platters are a delight for food enthusiasts

New Delhi, 26th November 2021: Whipping up a storm in the culinary world since its inception, Azuma Kara is a fresh and flavourful Asian- delivery cloud kitchen in the capital. Loosely translated to “from the east”, the hub is a culmination of the travel dining experiences of Founder mother-daughter duo Sonal & Vidhi Taneja.

Comprising a mix of Pan Asian delicacies, the hub caters to food enthusiasts leading a fast-paced life while harbouring a love for authentic Asian food.

Azuma Kara brings to the table refreshing and satiating offerings within its menu, sure to leave diners salivating with their scrumptious salads, luscious sushi rolls and decadent dim sums topping it off with cooling summer drinks like the Passion Fruit, Watermelon or Mango Iced Tea and so much more!

Signature dishes like the Hamachi & Yuzu Duet Sushi Roll- a luscious roll with yuzu pulp and truffle, cooling Avocado Sushi Nigiri, the Silken Beauty Sushi Roll with tofu and more enchants and transports its clientele right to SouthEast Asia.

Spoilt for choice, Azuma Kara brings to its patrons’ palates the taste of an entire Pan Asian paradise with their must-have Sushi platters. Perfect for a small group or a gathering, platters can now be tailored to sizes of 8,16 and 21 pieces.

If you ever feel like calling it a day and want to just unwind and relax at home, why not treat yourself to some Chilli Cheese Dimsums, or Prawn & Kaffir Lime Dimsums? Seems like a great idea, especially if you want to satisfy those midday Pan- Asian cravings.

Indulge in the authentic opulent ambience, with a delectable Japanese spread and set out on a flavourful food journey with Azuma Kara!

Delivery Outlet:

Delhi: +917827906772

Operational Timings: 12pm – 12am

Instagram Handle: https://instagram.com/ azumakaraasiankitchen?igshid= 1jz55lph56b7k