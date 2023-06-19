Surfshark hosted the Influencer Awards

Michael Henry, Mrwhosetheboss, and TomSka & Friends are among the winners

Cybersecurity company Surfshark hosted the first ever Influencers Awards to find out the best creators’ collaboration with the brand. A panel of 8 experts voted for the most notable partnerships in 8 different categories, from the funniest product integration to the best acting. TomSka & Friends were nominated in three categories and won awards in two of them.

“The popularity of influencers is determined by the viewers. Meanwhile, we wanted to recognize another, but equally important, aspect of their work – the partnership with business and the efforts made to build it and show it to the audiences. Working with the best influencers of the world, we’ve gained a lot of great partnership examples that we wanted to acknowledge”, says Giedrius Petraitis, Head of Influencer Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Surfshark.

To find out the winners, a panel of 8 international business, marketing, and digital media experts from Croatia, Estonia, Taiwan, Portugal, the UK, and the US voted for the best influencers’ collaboration with Surfshark. From a wide range of creators, the jury came up with a shortlist of 4 influencers in each of 8 categories and then voted for the best ones.

The following influencers have been declared winners:

Best Explanation of the Product – Mrwhosetheboss; Best Storyline – TomSka & Friends; Best Animated Integration – Greasy Tales; Most Hilarious Integration – Michael Henry; Best Use of a Prop – colinfurze; Best Visual Effects – 超粒方; Best Acting Performance – TomSka & Friends; Best Original Song – WinnerMax.

All of the winners have gotten the specially created Surfshark award statue, the stylized surfing board. This is the first time in Surfshark’s history that the awards have been held, but the organisers hope to make it an annual event.

All of the nominations, winners, and the integrations can be found in the awards ceremony video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTvNo5N3RNM