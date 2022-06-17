Surprise your day with the ultimate Fathers Day gift

A Father provides all possible support in all aspects of life. Guiding you, mentoring you and needless to say he stands by you when you need him the most. We start seeing advertisements, write-ups and articles for Mother’s Day MONTHS in advance. As it should be, a lot goes into showing Mothers how much they are appreciated. But we don’t see much in the case of Father’s Day? To Be honest, we find fathers tend to take a backseat when it comes to honoring parents’ hard work and sacrifice for their children. This brings us to the point that dads definitely need some pampering this Fathers Day. So, in light of this, and in honor of Father’s Day, pamper him with these presents,

Protein Intake

Protein is something that everyone needs, and if your dad happens to enjoy healthy snacks, Phab Protein Bars are the perfect match. Delivering a delicious, preservative-free and natural boost of energy with 21g protein per serve, these Protein Bars keep one energized for every moment big or small.

Mattress designed to provide comfort

Not many are aware of the fact that the right mattress helps in promoting restful and comfortable sleep. It’s important that you choose the correct mattress to give your dad, this would not only ensure a good night’s sleep but will also help him relieve any kind of pain in the back, neck or body. Ortho active or Spine support from the house of Centuary Mattress will be the perfect gift for him. As India’s sleep specialists, Centuary Mattress works on the constant innovation of their products. Ortho active and Spine support are their recent launches, which are designed to give perfect support to the back and body. The biggest advantage of these mattresses is that it provides better spinal alignment and a great sleep experience. Ortho active is powered with Memory foam and copper gel foam to keep the mattress cool, a perfect gift on Father’s day.

Vegan Cheese for a healthy body

Katharos offers a wide range of vegan cheeses that are both nutritional and tasty. Since it’s not made from animal products, it’s free of cholesterol and trans fat. Not only that, but these cheeses are also HIGH in PROTEIN. Katharos’ products are free of emulsifiers, stabilizers, preservatives, or additives, and are low in saturated fat.

There is no intestinal permeability related to consuming vegan cheese because it has no lactose or casein. Bloating, diarrhea, gas, nausea, and abdominal pain are frequent symptoms of lactose or gluten intolerance. Gluten-free flours, such as almond or tapioca flour, are used to make most vegan cheeses.

For the Always groomed Dad

Your affection for your father should not be limited because of the budget. Zlade’s electric waterproof, cordless, rechargeable body trimmer will be an ideal gift for all the dads out there who enjoy maintaining and experimenting with their appearance.

To Refresh the mood

If you are looking for an enhanced craft beer experience, then you are definitely at the right place. Independence Brewing Company serves a wide range of craft beers which are liked by Fathers some of them being, Social Bee, Ixcacao 2.0, Raspberry Pale Ale, Pulp Fiction, Rice Leger and many more. IBC is ushering the beer culture in India, and it allows its customers to experience authentic and unique craft beers while steering them away from commercial mass-market beers.