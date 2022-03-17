Surprising Ways Your Social Media Presence Is Killing Customer Loyalty

Pexels Image: CC0 License

When it comes to customer loyalty, anyone who’s anyone in the business world now knows that social media is key. By stripping back the curtain that so often rests between companies and their consumers, social platforms like Instagram that show the ‘human’ side of a business have certainly led to their fair share of conversions. The trouble is that with competitive social campaigns and interactions advancing at a fast rate, simply setting up a profile is no longer enough to build the loyalty you’re looking for.

In fact, it’s only with dedicated social media campaigns that tailor your interactions here in the right ways that you can enjoy any kind of success. By comparison, companies who fail to get on top in these ways could actually find that loyalty starts to suffer.

As strange as it might seem, a ‘bad’ social media presence can certainly stop consumers from feeling the love, and we’re going to consider how.

The idea that you don’t care

Social media is great for business because it allows brands and consumers to interact on a level that’s far more immediate and equalized than things like phone calls or even email queries. Instead, consumers now expect everything from social media customer service solutions to replies on their hashtags, comments, and messages within at least an hour, and that’s a large part of where loyalty here lies. This is a promise that most companies are managing to deliver and, as well as preventing competitive advantage, a failure to implement the same precautions could see you falling foul to the 90% of consumers who refuse to buy from companies that don’t reply on these platforms.

Of course, manually handling every comment or query across multiple social media platforms can quickly lead to compromises elsewhere in your company. That’s why many businesses now find it beneficial to either implement dedicated in-house social media teams or, more cost-effectively, to hire outsourced solutions that can see trained experts replying to every single interaction and thus building loyalty that you never need to worry about.

Unsplash Image: CC0 License

An inconsistent message

Social media is like a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into business processes that have always remained behind the scenes. Loyalty here especially rests on consistent uploads that follow continuous company journeys (e.g. who ate Greg’s sandwich in the break room?) that consumers can feel invested in. This means regular uploads that follow a consistent and reliable pattern which will preferably consist of at least a few updates on things like your Instagram stories each day.

Algorithms that discriminate against profiles that don’t upload often or consistently especially mean that this is the best way to get your uploads seen and boost your conversions as a result. Even more pressingly, sending an inconsistent message that you can’t be trusted to follow through or stick to a reliable schedule can significantly damage consumer perception. By instead showing yourself to be a company worth trusting, even if that simply means solving Greg’s sandwich mystery to its bitter conclusion, increases the chances that they’ll stick with you and ultimately buy what you’re offering.

Unsplash Image: CC0 License

Ultimately, social media is about expanding your audience reach. However, social media for business is unique because it requires you to achieve this goal while making consumers feel that you care about them specifically. As such, continually making attempts to grow your audience without providing any quality or value to your profile (e.g. advertising using loads of hashtags but never breaking that content up) will quickly see loyalty starting to fade.

Instead, it’s crucial to narrow down your social media focuses and build your audience by providing the best possible experiences for the following you’ve got. In some sense, steps like the regular uploads and guaranteed replies that we’ve already mentioned will help here. Further to that, you may also want to focus on things like local SEO that attracts a niche yet incredibly loyal following, as well as a variety of uploads that cover everything from advertisements to fun videos, images, and shared content elsewhere. This way, you’ll be far better able to build a close-knit social following that’s more likely to lead to lasting customer lifetime value, and sing your praises to take your efforts here further than they’re ever likely to get otherwise.

Social media is a loyalty machine in modern business, but social media done wrong can quickly kill customer loyalty. Make sure that never happens to you by always doing what you can do to avoid these mistakes!