Surya Roshni illuminates replicas of 21 Indian monuments at Bharat Darshan Park, Punjabi Bagh New Delhi, with colour-changing RGB lights

New Delhi, 28th Dec 2021: Surya Roshni, one of the most respected and trusted brands for Lighting, Home Appliances, Steel Pipes, and PVC pipes in India, has illuminated the miniature replicas of 21 monuments from across India built at Bharat Darshan Park, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, with programmed color-changing Smart RGBW façade lights.

Surya Roshni Ltd was associated in the project from conceptualization to execution of site along with the programming of Smart color-changing lights as suited to the client’s satisfaction.

Built under the aegis of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Park is Delhi Government’s ‘Waste to Wonder’ initiative and all the replicas have been made using scrap and waste material. Honourable minister of home affairs and Minister of co-operation of India Shri Amit Shah was the chief guest at Bharat Darshan Park’s inauguration ceremony on December 25.

Among the replicas of the 21 monuments installed at the park Taj Mahal (Uttar Pradesh), Mysore Palace and Hampi temples (Karnataka), Nalanda University, Char Dham, Qutub Minar, Khajurao, Victoria Palace (West Bengal), Charminar (Telangana), Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Gateway of India (Maharashtra), Konark Temple (Odisha), Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), Mohabbat Ka Makbara (Gujarat), Tawang Gate (Arunachal Pradesh), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Hawa Mahal, Meenakshi Temple (Tamil Nadu) and the Bodhi Tree (Bihar) among others.

The Bharat Darshan Park was constructed over 22 months in an area sprawling across 8.5 acres using 350 metric tonnes of waste material like old automobile parts, iron rods, used fans and electricity poles, etc.