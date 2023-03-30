Surya Roshni in a Bid to Understand the Rurban India

Surya Roshni, one of India’s most respected and trusted brands for Lighting, Fans, Home Appliances, Steel Pipes, and PVC pipes, has been using its experience, technology and innovation to make its consumers’ life simpler & healthier. Riding on its principle, ‘Keeping our ears to the ground’, the brand recently made an attempt to understand the challenges faced by major strata of the society.

The study concluded the need of ‘bright and more light’ amongst all age groups, be it youngsters doing artisan or any precision work, senior citizens who need more light to read and do their daily chores or anyone doing fine work like cutting onions, knitting, non stop reading, etc.

The entire spectrum needs high quality and sufficient functional lighting which, Surya recognizes and attempts to fill in the requirement. The company recently introduced its wide range of high wattage Battens with the ‘Metallica’ series.

The product ranges from 20 to 60 w. The range is multi-purpose that can be used in domestic or commercial decoratives. The range is designed keeping in view its aesthetics as well as eye safety, resulting in appropriate brightness levels required for varied applications across all age groups.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jitendra Agrawal, CEO – Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni said “At Surya, our efforts are consistently for a progressive and a healthy society. Our focus has always been to fill the everyday lives of our consumers with quality and innovation, in an environmentally sustainable way. Basis our recent research, since all age groups need “bright and more light” to function properly, Surya is very happy to launch High wattage LED Battens, which offer higher lighting, are energy efficient and good looking at the same time.”