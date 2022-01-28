Surya Roshni unveils a contemporary range of fans backed by BLDC technology

x

Mumbai, January 27, 2022: To address the rising concerns of staggeringly high electricity bills and power consumption during the quintessential Indian summer season, Surya Roshni, one of the country's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, has recently unveiled its contemporary range of fans to cater to modern homes. The newly-launchedBLDC technology-backed Fan, SS-32 Prime, is 60% more energy-efficient than a conventional fan, and consumes only 32 Watts of power, delivering high-speed 340 RMP performance.

Designed specifically for the scorching Indian summers, the new range of fans has been indigenously developed by Surya Roshni’s R&D team and custom-crafted for today’s modern and sophisticated customers. These fans, a unique blend of advanced technology, superior functionality, and exquisite design, are first-of-its-kind in the marketplace. The newly-launched SS-32 Prime is priced at INR 5255, which makes it a true value-for-money offering by Surya Roshni.

Commenting on the launch, Nirupam Sahay, Executive Director & CEO, Lighting &Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni said, "Ceiling fans have not seen much innovation in the last few years. We are delighted to introduce our technologically-advanced range of fans, which are all set to revolutionise the industry in India. Conceived and designed by our in-house R&D team, the fans are a testimony to our brand's unwavering commitment to great design and high quality. This launch is part of our strategy to further fortify our position as a Brand of Choice for today's discerning customers. We are committed to continue introducing new products based on the key pillars of high technology and stylish aesthetics, which will cement Surya Roshni as an innovative brand in the consumer's mind."

Besides SS-32 Prime, Surya Roshni also offers a unique ANTI-Bacteria and ANTI-Dust combination coating in its decorative fans ranges – ALTUS, ADMIRA, ORETTA, & OPTIMA. These fans come in a variety of colour options that have been conceived to perfection and aesthetically created for sophisticated consumers and their contemporary homes.