Surya Roshni unveils new range of ceiling fans: Divine , Amaze , Grace and Jewel to beat the summer heat

To address the rising concerns of the intense heatwave sweeping through the northern part of the country this summer, Surya Roshni, India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, has recently unveiled its new season series of decorative range of fans – Divine, Amaze , Grace and Jewel to cater to the modern homes. The new series comes with a 1200 mm blade sweep delivering a high-speed performance of 400 RPM consuming only 72 Watts of power. The new series belongs to sub-2000 INR pricing category & will supplement Surya Roshni’s well known value-for-money offerings .

Designed specifically for the scorching Indian summers, the new range of fans has been indigenously developed by Surya Roshni’s R&D team and custom-crafted for today’s modern and sophisticated customers. They are a unique blend of superior functionality and aesthetics.

Surya Roshni also offers unique ANTI-Bacteria and ANTI-Dust technology in its ceiling fans. They are also resistant to oil & moisture and scratch & stain.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Akhauri, Business Head, Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni said, “We are delighted to launch four new promising range of fans that are an indication of our brand’s steady commitment to great design and high quality. It will further reinforce our position as the most preferred brand among the customers. We will continue to introduce new products based on the key pillars of technology and stylish aesthetics, which will cement Surya Roshni as an innovative brand in the consumer’s mind-set.”

The newly launched fans come in a variety of colour options that have been conceived to perfection and aesthetically crafted for sophisticated consumers and their contemporary homes. These fans come with variety of colour options including Anti Dust coating, which is a first in this category of fans.