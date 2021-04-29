Sushma Group organizes free vaccination drive for employees and families

Sushma Buildtech Ltd., Punjab’s leading developer planned a free vaccination drive for all the employees and their families. The strength of the people came to over 400, and the company gave Covishield vaccine. The drive was from 26th April to 28th April, 2021.

Speaking about the vaccination initiative taken by Sushma Buildtech, Mr. Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Buildtech Ltd. said, “Our country is going through extremely challenging times, and it calls for support for the mankind. We consider it our responsibility to give it back to the community by vaccinating our employees and their families, thereby building a chain of people who are stronger to fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. We are all together in this, and with grit, support and kindness will come out of it soon.”