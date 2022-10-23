Sushma Group residents celebrates Diwali by adorning the society with Lights and Diyas

Residents of the Sushma Group have always set a record in celebrating every festival with each other on a tremendous level. Once again, they have depicted a strong connection and unity by organising a Diwali event together. The event was organised at Sushma Joynest MOH 1, Sushma Joynest ZRK 1, Sushma Valencia and Sushma Grande on 22 October 2022 with massive participation. Various arrangements, including DJ, food stalls, and elegant lighting, were done where the residents enjoyed themselves in the warmth of peace.

The DJ attracted the attention of residents as they danced to their favourite tunes and enjoyed a gala time. They also enjoyed their favourite food at the stalls, well set up by the residents who left no stone unturned to make the event a grand success. All the residents had fun together and made lovely wishes for Diwali. They all wished success and prosperity to each other and made fond memories of all the good times they spent together.

“This is certainly one of the best Diwali celebrations I have ever witnessed. It is a pleasure to be a part of such a warm fraternity that believes in celebrating every festival together. We at Sushma believe that our neighbours are our family, and we enjoy being a part of each others’ cultural gatherings,” said Davinder Singh Rajput, Resident, Sushma Group.

Sharing his views regarding the event, Mr. Prateek Mittal, IIT Alumni, Executive Director, Sushma Group, said, “I wish all our residents a very Happy Diwali. Our residents have always brought out the best in every festival by celebrating it together with enthusiasm. Our residents are our extended family, and it always feels like home to make these fond memories of festivity with them.”